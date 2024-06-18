Amala Paul and Jagat Desai welcome baby boy

Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai have joyfully welcomed a baby boy into their family. The couple shared the heartwarming news on their social media handles, accompanied by a touching video that captures the moment they brought their son home for the first time. The nursery, adorned with balloons and celebratory ribbons, added to the joyous occasion.

In an Instagram post, the couple announced, “It’s a boy!!” and introduced their little miracle, Ilai, who was born on June 11, 2024. The post garnered widespread congratulations and well-wishes from fans and colleagues in the film industry.

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai tied the knot in November 2023, and the couple announced their pregnancy in January 2024.