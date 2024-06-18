‘Bhairava Anthem’ from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is out

The song ‘Bhairava Anthem’ from the upcoming sci-fi film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was released on Monday

The song features Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, and Telugu ‘rebel star’ Prabhas sporting a turban and black attire as he twines with Diljit, making a perfect north-south combo.

The track boasts of industrial elements sonically with Diljit killing it on the vocals. The song was released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, each tailored to resonate deeply with the regional audience.

The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar and Vivek in Tamil, Ramajogayya Sastry and Vivek in Telugu, and Kumaar in Hindi.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles. It is scheduled for theatrical release on June 27.