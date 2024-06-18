Vijay Antony’s Theera Mazhai hits one mn views in record time

Vijay Antony, known for delivering captivating music and compelling performances, has once again struck a chord with his latest single track, “Theera Mazhai,” from the upcoming film “Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan.” Released just two days ago, the song has swiftly scaled the heights of success by crossing the remarkable milestone of one million views. The track has not only captivated audiences with its melody but has also garnered widespread appreciation for its soulful composition and stirring vocals. Vijay Antony, known for delivering captivating music and compelling performances, has once again struck a chord with his latest single track, “Theera Mazhai,” from the upcoming film “Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan.” Released just two days ago, the song has swiftly scaled the heights of success by crossing the remarkable milestone of one million views. The track has not only captivated audiences with its melody but has also garnered widespread appreciation for its soulful composition and stirring vocals.

In an era dominated by peppy and high-energy numbers, “Theera Mazhai” stands out as a testament to the enduring appeal of melodious tunes. Composed and sung by Roy, a renowned music director in Hindi films, and penned by Vanthana Mazan, the song has resonated deeply with music lovers, reflecting their preference for heartfelt melodies amidst the fast-paced music scene.

The Telugu version of the song, titled “Toofan La,” has also made significant strides, crossing 200K+ views, further highlighting its pan-linguistic appeal and popularity.

Directed, cinematographed, and written by the acclaimed filmmaker Vijay Milton, “Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan” is backed by the production prowess of Kamal Bohra, D Lalithaa, B. Pradeep, and Pankaj Bohra of Infiniti Film Ventures. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Vijay Antony, Sathyaraj, Megha Akash, Daali Dhananjaya, Murali Sharma, Saranya Ponvanna, Pruthvi Ambaar, and Thalaivasal Vijay, promising a gripping cinematic experience.

Apart from Roy, the music lineup of the film includes Vijay Antony himself, along with Achu Rajamani, Vagu Mazan, and Hari Dafusia. Praveen KL handles the editing department, ensuring a seamless narrative flow that com