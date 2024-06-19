41 airports across India get hoax bomb threat on email

Security was beefed up as agencies swept the airport terminals after the emails were received around 12.40 pm from the ID [email protected]

The airports in Varanasi, Chennai, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, Vadodara, Coimbatore and Jabalpur were among those that received the hoax threats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Tuesday, the first time after the Lok Sabha poll results were declared on June 4.