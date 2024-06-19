Kerala Minister Radhakrishnan quits; signs historic order before handing over resignation

Radhakrishnan, who held the Devaswom, Welfare of SC, ST and Backward Classes and Parliamentary Affairs portfolios, handed over his resignation to Chief Minister Vijayan at his official residence here.

His resignation as MLA was handed over to Speaker A N Shamseer later.

Before resigning, the Left leader, in his capacity as minister, issued a significant order in which he directed not to use the words “colony”, “sanketham” and “ooru” to describe the places predominantly inhabited by families belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.