Kuldeep will be the key in Super 8 Stage: Fleming

India have so far gone with three pacers — Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh and two spinners — Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in their playing XI.

“I would think maybe Kuldeep would come in to provide that extra bit of wicket-taking flair if the wickets do provide the turn as they get a little bit more used and you get closer to the end of the tournament,” he said during ‘ESPNCricinfo Timeout show’.

“But they’ve still got that opportunity now to do both which is good and horses for courses, you can’t be so set in one way of playing that you miss the opportunities to take advantage of conditions.”

India have qualified to Super 8 as Group A toppers and they will face Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday in their first match of the second leg of the tournament.

India have played two left-arm spin allrounders and while Axar has been among wickets, Jadeja still hasn’t quite fired and bowled just three overs in three matches.

Fleming, who has been a long-time coach of IPL side Chennai Super Kings, doesn’t see any problem in playing two players with same skill sets.