Gambhir interviewed by CAC

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was on Tuesday interviewed by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the national team’s head coach position.

The interview took place over a zoom call with both Gambhir and Malhotra attending it virtually.

“Yes, Gambhir appeared for the interview with the CAC. One round of discussions happened today. There is another round expected tomorrow,” a BCCI source said.

Gambhir is believed to be the only candidate who is in contention and the announcement of his name is a mere formality which could happen in the next 48 hours.

The specifics of his interaction with CAC chairman Ashok Malhotra and his colleagues Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik were not immediately known. Both Paranjpe and Naik are based in Mumbai.