Death toll rises to 33 in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, Three critical

The hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi has claimed the lives of 33 individuals as the death toll continues to rise. The incident occurred when more than 70 people fell ill after consuming illicit liquor mixed with methanol in Kallakurichi. According to officials, 33 individuals have tragically lost their lives as a result.

Last night, emergency services were overwhelmed as victims in critical condition were rushed to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry and the government hospital in Salem for urgent medical treatment. Efforts are underway to stabilize the condition of those who remain critically injured.

In connection with the hooch tragedy, authorities have taken swift action. K. Kannukutti, the individual allegedly responsible for selling the tainted arrack that led to the fatalities, has been apprehended by law enforcement.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern among local residents and officials alike. Questions are being raised about the persistence of illegal liquor operations despite previous tragic incidents in the region.

Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the distribution and consumption of the deadly liquor. The focus remains on providing medical care to the injured and ensuring justice for the victims and their families affected by this devastating incident.

The state government and local authorities are actively monitoring the situation and have promised stringent action against those found responsible for the illegal sale of toxic liquor.