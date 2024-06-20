Super 8 clash: Team India ready for Afghan challenge

Barbados: As the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup commences, cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the match between India (IND) and Afghanistan (AFG) on Thursday.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India has shown impressive form throughout the tournament, winning all their Group Stage matches except for one that was washed out.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan, despite a heavy loss to West Indies in their last Group Stage match, has displayed commendable performance in earlier games.

India enters this match as the favorites, bolstered by their strong performances in the Group Stage. Rohit Sharma, although getting good starts, has struggled to convert them into big scores. Virat Kohli’s form at the top remains a concern as he has not been scoring prolifically. On the brighter side, Rishabh Pant has been India’s highest run-getter, showcasing his prowess with the bat. Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional with the ball, consistently delivering at his best.

The team selection remains a talking point, particularly whether Rohit Sharma will opt for Kuldeep Yadav over Axar Patel, given the pitch conditions. With the Barbados pitch favoring batters, India’s decision could be crucial. However, spinners are expected to play a vital role in the middle overs, which might influence Sharma’s choice.

Afghanistan, under the leadership of Rashid Khan, cannot be underestimated. Despite their setback against West Indies, they have previously demonstrated their capability to compete at a high level. The performance of their spinners, especially Rashid Khan, will be critical on a pitch that could offer some assistance to spin bowling.

The Barbados pitch has proven to be a haven for batters in this T20 World Cup, with Australia posting one of the only two 200-plus totals at this venue. Fans can expect another high-scoring encounter, provided the pitch remains true to its reputation. However, if the pitch does not assist spinners significantly, Afghanistan might face increased challenges against a formidable Indian batting lineup.

Both teams are eager to start the Super 8 stage with a win. For India, maintaining their momentum from the Group Stage is crucial, while Afghanistan will aim to bounce back strongly. The outcome could hinge on how well the spinners perform and the strategic decisions made regarding team composition.