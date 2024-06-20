Centre should resolve quota issue soon: Pawar

Mumbai: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the Centre cannot be a mere spectator and it should take the lead to resolve issues pertaining to the quota demand by the Maratha community and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Asked about the increasing Maratha-OBC conflict over the reservation issue in Maharashtra, Pawar said there is only one solution that the Centre should take the lead to resolve it and added there is a need for amendments in law and the state and Centre’s policies.

The former Union minister was speaking to reporters at Baramati in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

In February this year, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill granting a separate 10 per cent reservation in education and jobs to the Maratha community under a separate category.