OPS demands CM Stalin’s resignation over hooch tragedy

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has called for the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin following the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which has claimed 35 lives. Panneerselvam, holding the state government accountable, criticized the administration for failing to prevent the sale of illicit liquor.

“The hooch tragedy has exposed that the entire government machinery has failed miserably in eradicating the illicit sale of spurious liquor, resulting in the death of over 30. The CM should take moral responsibility for the deaths and resign,” stated Panneerselvam during his visit to Kallakurichi, where he was accompanied by supporters and AIADMK MLAs R Vaithilingam and P Manoj Pandian.

The tragedy, involving the consumption of spurious liquor in the Karunapuram area, has led to widespread condemnation and calls for accountability. Panneerselvam’s demand for Stalin’s resignation underscores the escalating political tension in the state. He emphasized that the Chief Minister’s inability to curb the illicit liquor trade demonstrates a critical failure in governance.

Panneerselvam also indicated that the issue would be raised in the ongoing assembly session. “We will flag this issue in the ongoing assembly session,” he said, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation and stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.