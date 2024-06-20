TVK chief Vijay criticises DMK govt over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has strongly criticized the ruling DMK government in light of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which has resulted in the deaths of 35 people as of Thursday morning. In a statement on social media, Vijay urged the government to implement stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

“The news of deaths of more than 25 people after consuming illicit liquor in Karunapuram area of Kallakurichi district is shocking and heartbreaking. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray to God for the speedy recovery of those who are undergoing treatment,” Vijay tweeted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Recalling previous incidents, Vijay pointed to the twin hooch tragedies of May last year, where 17 individuals lost their lives in Chengalpattu and Villupuram. He expressed deep concern over the recurrence of such events, attributing them to the state’s administrative failures.

“The fact that such an incident has occurred again shows the indifference of the government administration when the people haven’t fully recovered from the tragedy of losing many lives due to the same incident last year,” Vijay stated. He emphasized the urgent need for the government to address the root causes of these tragedies and enforce strict regulations to curb the distribution of illicit liquor.