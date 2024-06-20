CM announces compensation for hooch tragedy victims



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The tragic incident, involving the consumption of illicit liquor, has claimed 33 lives as of Thursday morning.

In response to the rising death toll, Chief Minister Stalin convened an emergency meeting at the Chennai Chief Secretariat. Following the meeting, he declared financial aid of Rs. 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50 thousand for those hospitalized due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

The state government has taken immediate action in the wake of the tragedy. On Wednesday, following initial reports of the incident, the government removed the district collector from his position. Additionally, the Superintendent of Police (SP) and several lower-level officials have been suspended pending further investigation.

Chief Minister Stalin emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the issue of illicit liquor. “We will not tolerate the sale and distribution of spurious liquor that endangers the lives of our citizens. Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

The hooch tragedy has sent shockwaves across the state, highlighting the urgent need for stricter enforcement of laws against illicit liquor. The government’s swift response aims to provide immediate relief to the affected families and prevent such incidents in the future.

As the investigation continues, the state administration is focused on ensuring that those responsible for the distribution and sale of the illicit liquor are brought to justice. The tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by illegal alcohol and the importance of robust regulatory measures to protect public health and safety.

@@@