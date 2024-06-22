HBD Vijay: From actor to ‘Thalapathy’

Today, fans across the globe are celebrating the birthday of Thalapathy Vijay, a powerhouse in the Tamil film industry and an emerging force in Tamil Nadu politics. Born Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on June 22, 1974, in Chennai, Vijay has carved a niche for himself through his versatile acting, charismatic screen presence, and now, his impactful political endeavors.

Vijay’s journey in the film industry began at a tender age, with his debut as a child artist in the film Vetri (1984), directed by his father, S.A. Chandrasekhar. His first lead role came in the film Naalaiya Theerpu (1992), which set the stage for a career that would see him rise to become one of the most beloved actors in Tamil cinema.

Over the years, Vijay’s career trajectory has been marked by numerous blockbusters and critically acclaimed performances. His versatility is evident in a wide range of roles, from romantic heroes to action stars and comedic leads. Some of his most notable films include Ghilli (2004), Thuppakki (2012), Mersal (2017), Sarkar (2018), and Master (2021). Each film not only showcased his acting prowess but also his ability to connect with audiences across different demographics.

“Vijay’s films often touch on social issues, resonating deeply with his fans. His commitment to his craft and his audience has earned him accolades, solidifying his status as Thalapathy in the hearts of his admirers,” says film critic Santosh.

Beyond the silver screen, Vijay has made significant contributions to society through his fan club turned social welfare organization, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI). He has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at uplifting the underprivileged, from educational scholarships to healthcare assistance. “His philanthropic efforts have made a significant impact on many lives in Tamil Nadu,” says Ramesh, an ardent Vijay fan.

In recent years, Vijay has transitioned from being a beloved film star to a political figure. He is all set to fight the 2026 Assembly elections by floating his own party, Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). However, the political landscape in Tamil Nadu presents a formidable challenge. “With the DMK winning the last seven elections, AIADMK showing a decent performance under EPS, and BJP growing under Annamalai, the political battle will be tough for him,” states political observer Krishnan.

As Vijay celebrates another year of his remarkable life, his fans and followers eagerly anticipate both his future film projects and his next steps in the political arena. His journey from a child artist to a superstar and now a politician underscores his relentless drive and dedication to making a difference, he winds up.