Actor Vijay Sethupathi released the teaser of actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva’s Petta Rap. Helmed by SJ Sinu, the film stars Vedhika, Vivek Prasanna, Ramesh Thilak, Mime Gopi, Riyaz Khan and Sunny Leone in key roles.

D Imman is composing the music and Jobi P Sam is backing Petta Rap, under the banner Blue Hill Films.

Jithu Damodar is the cinematographer, while Nishad Yusuf handles editing. The team has wrapped up the shoot and post-production works are happening at a rapid pace.