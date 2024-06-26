India must invest in modernisation of armed forces: IAF chief

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said on Tuesday the contemporary security landscape presents “multi-faceted challenges” from border disputes and terrorism to cyber threats and regional volatility, and India must invest in modernisation of its armed forces to navigate through these “turbulent times”.
Delivering a keynote address at a seminar here, the IAF chief also said modern warfare is characterised by rapid technological advancements, asymmetric threats and the need for a comprehensive understanding of geopolitical, social and cultural contexts.
His remarks come amid the backdrop of evolving geopolitics with conflicts being seen in some of the regions of the world.
The seminar was hosted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), College of Air Warfare (CAW) and Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) at the Air Force Auditorium at Subroto Park to mark the culmination of the third Warfare & Aerospace Strategy Programme (WASP).
“This programme has enabled us to refine the definition of scholar warriors,” the IAF chef said.