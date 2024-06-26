Considering PLI scheme for garments sector: Textiles Minister

Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said the government has approved over Rs 10,000 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles and now considering to extend it to the garments sector with a view to boosting domestic manufacturing and exports. Addressing the India International Garment Fair (IIGF) here, Singh said that huge opportunities are there to increase exports and the industry should target USD 50 billion worth of shipments in the coming years.
In 2021, the government approved the PLI scheme for textiles with an approved outlay of Rs 10,683 crore over a five year period to promote production of MMF (man-made fibre) Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Products of Technical Textiles in the country to enable textiles industry to achieve size and scale and to become competitive.