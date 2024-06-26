Owaisi mentions conflict-hit West Asian region in Lok Sabha, expunged from record

Owaisi, who has been elected from the Hyderabad seat for his fifth term, took oath in Urdu. He also recited a prayer before taking oath.

After his oath, he hailed his state Telangana, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, apart from raising the AIMIM’s slogan for Muslim.

Owaisi also hailed a west Asian region that is presently facing conflict and has been in focus. This was objected to by some members of the treasury benches, leading to an uproar after he finished his oath.

Radha Mohan Singh, who was in the Chair at the time, assured the members that anything apart from the oath will not go on record.