Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz sails into next round

Vukic, 28, had form for upsetting the Spaniard, having beaten the then 17-year-old in French Open qualifying four years ago.

The defending champion from Spain was broken twice by world No 69 Vukic after serving for the opening set.

But there was to be no repeat as Alcaraz managed to break back to force a tie-break, which he dominated, and never looked back.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu produced a stunning victory at Wimbledon, sweeping past Elise Mertens hours after confirming she will play alongside Andy Murray in the mixed doubles. Raducanu dominated the world No 33 and claimed a 6-1 6-2 victory in just 75 minutes to return to the third round of a grand slam for the first time since winning the US Open in 2021.

Murray was forced to pull out of his final singles match at the Championships after ruling that he had not recovered from a back operation in time. The two-time champion will play in the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie on Thursday but his on-court swansong will continue in the mixed doubles alongside Raducanu, the former US Open champion.