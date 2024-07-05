Global acclaim for Prabhas

Prabhas’s Global Appeal Shines as Japanese Fans Travel to Hyderabad for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Prabhas’s Global Appeal Shines as Japanese Fans Travel to Hyderabad for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Prabhas, known for his charismatic presence and dedication to his craft, continues to captivate audiences globally. Recently, his ardent fans from Japan made a heartfelt journey to Hyderabad to witness his latest cinematic spectacle, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. This gesture underscores the superstar’s immense popularity and the deep connection he shares with fans worldwide.

The official Instagram handle of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shared touching moments where three Japanese fans posed proudly beside the iconic ‘Rebel’ truck at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad. They held up a specially designed poster featuring an animated rendition of Prabhas’s character Bharava, celebrating the film’s release with a message of congratulations from Japan.

Known for delivering blockbuster hits like ‘Bahubali’ and ‘Salaar’, Prabhas has once again set records with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, marking one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this sci-fi action film set in the futuristic world of 2898 AD draws inspiration from the Mahabharata and features a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.