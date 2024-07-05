UK: Keir Starmer’s Premiership and Its Implications for India

With Labour Party chief Keir Starmer replacing Rishi Sunak as Britain’s Prime Minister following a crushing defeat for the Conservatives, a significant shift in UK-India relations is anticipated. The first month of Starmer’s premiership is set to be a whirlwind of international diplomacy, including meetings with US President Joe Biden and European leaders. Starmer’s administration aims to position Britain as a progressive realist on the global stage, acknowledging the volatile international environment

Labour, out of power since 2010, has pledged a foreign policy of “progressive realism.” David Lammy, expected to become foreign secretary, emphasized the need to see the world “as it is, not as we would want it to be.” Labour has also committed to “make Brexit work” and seeks “an ambitious” security pact with the European Union. These goals underline the party’s approach to navigating post-Brexit realities while ensuring Britain’s security and economic interests are safeguarded.

A key aspect of Starmer’s foreign policy agenda is strengthening relations with India. Acknowledging historical missteps, particularly Labour’s stance on issues like Kashmir, Starmer has pledged to forge a new strategic partnership with India. His manifesto included a commitment to pursue a “new strategic partnership,” emphasizing a free trade agreement (FTA) and enhanced bilateral cooperation in technology, security, education, and climate change. This approach underscores his ambition to elevate relations with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

In a bid to repair strained ties with the Indian diaspora in the UK, Starmer, during his campaign, embarked on domestic outreach efforts. He denounced Hinduphobia and celebrated cultural festivals like Diwali and Holi. These gestures are aimed at fostering greater trust and inclusion within British-Indian communities, a demographic vital to Labour’s electoral calculus. This outreach highlights Starmer’s recognition of the significant contributions and influence of the Indian diaspora in British society.

Despite these positive signals, challenges loom on the path to realizing Starmer’s ambitious foreign policy goals. Immigration policies and trade agreements are particularly contentious areas. With bipartisan consensus on the need to reduce immigration, negotiations on temporary visas for Indian workers in the UK service industry present a delicate balancing act for Labour. Striking the right balance between meeting domestic political pressures and fostering stronger economic ties with India will be crucial.

For India, a strengthened relationship with the UK under Starmer’s leadership could open new avenues for trade, investment, and collaboration in various sectors. Enhanced cooperation in technology and education could lead to significant advancements and opportunities for both nations. Moreover, a robust security partnership could contribute to regional and global stability, aligning with India’s strategic interests

Keir Starmer’s rise to power marks a new chapter in UK-India relations. While challenges remain, the potential for a mutually beneficial partnership is substantial. Both nations stand to gain from closer cooperation, reflecting the evolving dynamics of a post-Brexit world and the importance of strategic alliances in an increasingly interconnected global landscape.