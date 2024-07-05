BSP TN president Armstrong hacked to death in Perambur

In a tragic and shocking incident, Armstrong, the state president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Tamil Nadu, was brutally hacked to death in Perambur area on Friday. The attack, carried out by six unidentified assailants, occurred near his residence on Sadayappan Street.

According to reports, Armstrong was ambushed by the gang, who attacked him with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene. The critically injured politician was rushed to the Thousand Lights Apollo Hospital for treatment. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, Armstrong succumbed to his injuries.

Two other individuals who were with Armstrong at the time of the attack also sustained injuries. Their current condition remains unknown. The Sembiam police have launched a thorough investigation into the murder, focusing on identifying the attackers and uncovering the motive behind this heinous crime.

Local authorities are working to gather information and track down the perpetrators.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has expressed deep grief and outrage over Armstrong’s murder, calling for swift justice. Party members and supporters have called for a thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.