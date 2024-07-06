Deeply shocked at BSP leader’s abhorrent killing: Rahul

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the tragic killing of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief of the Tamil Nadu unit, stating that the state government will ensure culprits are brought to justice expeditiously.

Armstrong, was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur in Chennai on July 5.

Taking to ‘X’, Gandhi wrote, “Deeply shocked by the brutal and abhorrent killing of Thiru Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu Chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and followers.”

He emphasized that the Tamil Nadu Congress leaders are in constant touch with the state government.