Arun appointed new Chennai Police Commisioner, Sandeep Rao Rathore transferred

In a significant reshuffle of the Tamil Nadu police force, Sandeep Rai Rathore has been removed from his position as the Chennai Police Commissioner. Arun, who has previously served as Commissioner of Madurai and Tiruchy, has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Chennai. Rathore will now assume the role of Director General of Police (DGP) at the Police Training College.

Alongside Arun’s new role, Davidson Aseervatham has been appointed as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law and Order. Arun, with a commendable track record in various key posts, is expected to bring his extensive experience to his new position in Chennai.

This reshuffle follows the brutal murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu chief Armstrong by an armed gang. The incident has sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties, who have pointed to it as a failure of law and order in the state. The opposition has called for greater accountability and a thorough investigation into the murder.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry, criticizing the police machinery for failing to act promptly. “The police did not act on time, leading to a tragic and preventable loss,” Palaniswami stated.

BJP leader K. Annamalai and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the current state of law and order. Both leaders have echoed the need for a CBI investigation to ensure a thorough and unbiased inquiry.

The new appointments are seen as an effort by the Tamil Nadu government to restore public confidence in the state’s law enforcement. The government hopes that these changes will address the concerns raised by the opposition and ensure better management of law and order in the state.