Rahul visits flood-affected Manipur

Imphal: Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Assam on Monday to meet the flood-affected victims at a relief camp in Fulertal, Lakhipur.

The Congress leader arrived at Kumbhigram airport in Silchar district, in the morning and visited a flood relief camp in Lakhipur to interact with the displaced residents.

After his visit to the relief camp at Fulertal in Assam, Rahul Gandhi proceeded to Manipur to visit relief camps at three different locations. The leader of the Opposition will also call upon the Manipur Governor this evening.

As per the current flood situation in Assam, 58 people have died and 53,429 are seeking refuge in shelter camps across the state. As many as 23.9 lakh people have been affected across 3,535 villages so far. 68,769 hectares of total crop area have been submerged.

114 animals, including 6 rhinos, have died in Kaziranga National Park, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) submitted a letter on the current flood situation in the state to Rahul Gandhi at Silchar airport on Monday.

As per the official APCC letter, “The key to Assam’s flood problems lay in the hills. Due to large-scale deforestation in the hills, there is immense siltation in Assam’s rivers. The resultant rising of the riverbed has progressively reduced