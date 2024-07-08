High Court questions CB-CID’s delays in Vengaivayal case

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday questioned the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) regarding its inability to apprehend the culprits involved in the Vengaivayal incident, where human faeces were discovered floating in an overhead tank supplying drinking water to Scheduled Caste residents.

The shocking incident occurred in December 2022 in Pudukottai district, and despite the passage of 18 months, no arrests have been made.

Justice R. Subramanian expressed deep concern over the prolonged investigation, demanding answers from the CB-CID on their lack of progress. “It is disheartening to note that even after 18 months, the culprits responsible for such a heinous act have not been identified and apprehended,” the judge remarked.

The Vengaivayal incident sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu and the country. Human faeces were found in the village’s overhead tank, which is the primary source of drinking water for Scheduled Caste residents. The act was widely condemned as a blatant and reprehensible act of caste-based discrimination and intimidation.