Vikravandi by-poll: Campaign comes to close today

Chennai: As the campaign for the Vikravandi assembly by-election concludes today at 6 pm, candidates are making their final push to engage voters across the constituency.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ramped up its preparations for polling day on July 10, ensuring a smooth and orderly process.

The ECI has established 276 polling centers across Vikravandi, with extensive measures in place to facilitate a peaceful and efficient voting process. Authorities are coordinating closely with police forces to maintain law and order and address any potential issues that may arise on polling day.

Vote counting for the by-election is scheduled for July 13 at Panaiyapuram Government Higher Secondary School. A total of 29 candidates are vying for the seat, including notable names such as Anniyur Siva from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), C Anbumani representing the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and Dr. Abhinaya from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

The by-election has seen significant controversy, with major opposition parties like the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) choosing to boycott the election. These parties have expressed concerns over the fairness and democratic nature of the election process.

Leading up to the conclusion of the campaign, prominent leaders have been actively canvassing across the Vikravandi constituency. Chief Minister MK Stalin, Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss have all been rallying support for their respective party candidates.

The Vikravandi assembly seat became vacant following the demise of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi, necessitating the by-election. The election holds significant importance for all participating parties, as it provides an opportunity to demonstrate their strength and influence in the region.

With the final day of campaigning coming to a close, the focus now shifts to ensuring a peaceful and orderly voting process. The ECI’s comprehensive preparations, in collaboration with local authorities and police forces, aim to facilitate a transparent and efficient election.