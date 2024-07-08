Hemant Soren govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand

Ranchi: The Hemant Soren government on Monday won the vote of confidence in the Jharkhand Assembly amid the opposition’s walkout.

A total of 45 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly.

Independent legislator Saryu Roy did not participate in the voting process.

Hemant was sworn in as the Chief Minister on Thursday, after the High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court on June 28 after spending five months in jail.

Champai Soren resigned from the post just five months after taking the oath, setting the ball rolling for Hemant Soren to again take over the role on Wednesday.

Champai Soren took oath as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in the Raj Bhavan on February 2 this year.