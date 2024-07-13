Durai Murugan hospitalised after sudden illness

Chennai: Durai Murugan, a senior leader of the DMK and the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, unexpectedly fell ill on Saturday while accompanying Chief Minister MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam.

According to reports, immediate first aid was administered on-site before Murugan was taken to Apollo Hospital for further medical attention. The specifics of his illness and current condition have not been disclosed, but sources indicate that prompt medical intervention was crucial.

Durai Murugan, a veteran politician, holds a significant position within the DMK and plays a key role in the administration. His sudden illness has caused concern among party members and supporters, who are hoping for his swift recovery.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and other senior leaders are closely monitoring Murugan’s condition as he receives medical care at Apollo Hospital. Further updates on his health are awaited.