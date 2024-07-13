Seeman takes a dig at DMK

Chennai: Seeman, the coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), has sharply criticized the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), stating that the party is neither qualified nor honest enough to teach or promote civil and dignified politics.

During a press interaction, Seema accused the DMK of being the originators of defamatory and obscene politics, highlighting past remarks made by DMK leaders. “Karunanidhi has made derogatory comments about various leaders, calling them names such as ‘Karuvattukariyin Seemanthaputhirar’ and ‘Marameri Kattabeedi.’ DMK employs people to speak in a disgraceful manner. Sivaji Krishnamurthy and Saidai Sadiq have made derogatory remarks about women from other parties. DMK is in no position to teach or promote civil and dignified politics.”

Seeman also addressed the controversy surrounding the term “Chandalan.” “We are not familiar with the ‘Chandalan’ community. In villages, ‘Chandalan’ is commonly used, and it has appeared in films, Sangam literature, mantras, and the Kandha Sashti Kavasam. Karunanidhi has extensively used the term ‘Chandalan’ and even criticized AIADMK with this term during his tenure as Chief Minister. We did not use the term ‘Chandalan’ in the song; it was written and released by AIADMK. Where were you at that time? Did you have cotton in your ears and stay silent?” Seeman questioned.