Huge haul of star tortoises in Chennai airport

Chennai: In a significant bust, Air Customs officials at Chennai International Airport arrested a man attempting to smuggle 160 star tortoises to Malaysia. The man, a resident of Chennai, was apprehended while preparing to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur.

The incident occurred during a routine passenger check. Security officials grew suspicious of two cardboard boxes the man was carrying. When questioned, the man, who was traveling on a tourist visa, claimed the boxes contained rice, dhal, and other food items. However, officials noticed one of the boxes moving slightly, which heightened their suspicions.

Upon opening the boxes, they discovered live tortoises tightly packed inside. The security personnel immediately handed over the passenger and the tortoises to Customs officials for further investigation.

During questioning, the man allegedly revealed that he had purchased the tortoises for Rs 100 each from a breeder in Andhra Pradesh. In Malaysia, where star tortoises are valued both as ornamental animals and for their supposed medicinal properties, they can fetch a premium price of at least Rs 5,000 each.

Since star tortoises are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, and their export is strictly prohibited, the man was arrested. The tortoises will be transferred to either Guindy National Park or the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur for proper care.