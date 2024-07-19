EPS criticises DMK govt Over rising murders in TN

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary, EPS, has raised serious allegations against the ruling DMK government, claiming that there have been 595 murders in the state over the past 200 days, starting from January this year.

In his statement, EPS expressed his condemnation of the DMK government for failing to take stringent action against the increasing number of murders in Tamil Nadu. He accused Chief Minister Stalin of not ensuring law and order or creating a safe environment for the citizens who trusted him with their votes. Instead, EPS claimed, the CM is exposing his administrative incompetence on a daily basis.

EPS highlighted that under the DMK regime, committing murders has become a rampant activity with perpetrators roaming freely across the state. He pointed out that the police are struggling to apprehend the culprits involved in many of these murder cases.

According to EPS, in the current administration, Tamil Nadu witnessed 80 murders in January, 64 in February, 53 in March, 76 in April, 130 in May, 104 in June, and 88 murders up to July 17, totaling 595 murders in 200 days.

He urged the government to act decisively and devise a plan to protect citizens from murderers with a sense of urgency. He warned the current administration against misusing the police force for their personal gain.