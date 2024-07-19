Massive MS outage: Banks, supermarkets, companies hit

New Delhi: Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw today said the government is “in touch” with the US tech giant Microsoft regarding the global outage that has affected multiple sectors across the world.

In a post on X, the Minister also said the reason for the Microsoft outage has been “identified” and updates have been released to resolve the issue.

“NIC network is not affected,” Vaishnaw said, referring to the National Informatics Centre’s (NIC) Information and Communication Technology (ICT) network, NICNET, which is a pan-India communication network that provides services to the central government, state governments, union territories, districts, and other government bodies.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) issued a technical advisory and said it has been reported that “Windows hosts related to Crowd strike agent ‘Falcon Sensor’ are facing outages and getting crashed due to recent update received in the product.

“The concerned windows hosts are experiencing a ‘Blue Screen of Death (BSOD)’ related to Falcon Sensor,” the advisory added.

The issues occurred in the latest update of CrowdStrike and the changes have been reverted by their team, the CERT said.

It also said if hosts are still crashing and unable to stay online to receive the Channel File Changes, the following steps can be used as work around for this issue: Boot Windows into Safe Mode or the Windows Recovery Environment Navigate to the C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike directory Locate the file matching “C-00000291*.sys”, and delete it.