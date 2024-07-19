CM reviews operations of Amma Unavagam

Chennai: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conducted an inspection at the Amma Unavagam located in Teynampet, Chennai, yesterday.

He thoroughly examined the operations and the quality of food served at this establishment, which serves the underprivileged.

Operational Procedures

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inquired in detail about the food preparation methods and hygiene practices followed at the Amma Unavagam. He gathered information about the quality of the ingredients used, the sanitary measures in place, and the modern technologies employed in food preparation.

Public Feedback

The Chief Minister also interacted with the members of the public present at the canteen, asking them for their opinions on the quality of food and services. The public expressed their satisfaction with the quality and hygiene standards of the food served at the canteen.

Hygiene Standards

The Chief Minister reviewed the hygiene standards of the canteen and reiterated the importance of awareness among the staff regarding personal hygiene. Plans were made to implement further measures to enhance the canteen’s hygiene conditions.

Service Expansion

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced plans to expand and improve the services of Amma Unavagam. The goal is to ensure that the canteen’s services reach a larger number of underprivileged people, thereby benefiting more individuals.

The inspection conducted by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is crucial for the enhancement of the operations and quality of Amma Unavagam. Based on his observations and recommendations, the services provided by Amma Unavagam will be further improved, contributing to a better quality of life for the underprivileged.