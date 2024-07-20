Microsoft outage spells trouble for passenger at Chennai Airport

Chennai: Chaos and frustration reigned supreme at Chennai Airport as a global outage in Microsoft systems entered its second day, severely impacting airport operations.

The outage led to the cancellation of 16 flights and caused delays for more than 30 others, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and frustrated.

The cancelled flights included eight arrivals and eight departures, compounding the distress for travelers who found themselves stuck without clear communication or resolution. The ripple effects of the outage were felt far and wide, with flights to key destinations such as London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Sri Lanka, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Andaman, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Trichy, and Madurai all experiencing significant delays.

Despite the ongoing efforts to mitigate the situation, the disruption showed no signs of abating. According to reports, airport authorities and airline operations remained hampered, as services were not uniformly available and continued to experience disruptions.

Airport officials have cited website maintenance as a contributing factor to the delays and cancellations. The maintenance work, which began amid the outage, is expected to be completed by this afternoon. However, there remains uncertainty among the passengers and officials alike about when normal operations will resume.

The global nature of the Microsoft outage has highlighted the interconnectedness of modern air travel infrastructure and the potential for widespread disruption when critical systems fail. As Chennai Airport continues to grapple with the fallout, passengers are left hoping for a swift resolution to the crisis.

The scene at the airport was one of palpable frustration and confusion. Many passengers, including those on international flights, were seen frantically seeking information and alternatives as they dealt with the unexpected cancellations and delays.

“I’ve been waiting here for over 24 hours with no clear updates on when my flight to Singapore will take off,” said Ramesh Kumar, a stranded passenger. “The lack of communication is adding to our stress. We just want to get to our destinations.”

Families with young children, elderly travelers, and business professionals were among those hit hardest by the disruptions. The airport’s lounges and waiting areas were packed with weary travelers trying to make sense of the situation.

In response to the crisis, Chennai Airport authorities have been working around the clock to address the technical issues and assist passengers. Additional staff were deployed to manage the large crowds and provide information, but the sheer scale of the disruption has made it a challenging task.

“We understand the inconvenience caused to our passengers and are doing everything in our power to resolve the issues as quickly as possible,” said an airport spokesperson. “We are coordinating with Microsoft and other stakeholders to restore full functionality to our systems.”

As the global outage continues to impact operations, the aviation industry is likely to face scrutiny over its reliance on centralized technological systems. The incident at Chennai Airport serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in such dependencies and the need for robust contingency plans.

For now, passengers and officials alike are keeping their fingers crossed for a swift resolution, hoping that the rest of the weekend will bring a return to normalcy at Chennai Airport.