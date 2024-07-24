250 TN fishermen held by SL Navy this year, Stalin urges action

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has reported that since January of this year, 250 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Stalin has called for urgent action to secure the release of these fishermen.

In his letter, Stalin highlighted the distress and anxiety faced by the fishing community due to these arrests. He emphasized that from January to July 22 this year alone, 250 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Stalin urged the Central Government to expedite diplomatic efforts to address this issue. He specifically requested the release of 87 fishermen currently imprisoned in Sri Lanka and the return of 175 fishing boats that have been seized.

“This situation has caused significant distress among the fishing community. Immediate diplomatic efforts are needed to mitigate this crisis. Steps should be taken to secure the release of the 87 fishermen currently in Sri Lankan prisons and the 175 boats that have been confiscated,” Stalin stated in his letter.