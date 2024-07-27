China boosts funding for small tech firms

Beijing, July 27: China has announced a significant boost to its support for small and medium-sized technology enterprises (SMEs) by enhancing the National Financing Guarantee Fund. The finance ministry revealed on Friday that the fund’s risk-sharing ratio will increase from 20% to a maximum of 40%, providing greater security for lenders and easing financing challenges for innovative tech companies.

This move is part of China’s broader strategy to achieve technological self-reliance and stimulate innovation across key industries. By raising the guarantee ratio, the fund will now cover up to 40% of a loan’s value in the event of default, offering a stronger safety net for financial institutions and encouraging them to extend more credit to smaller tech firms.

The National Financing Guarantee Fund, established in 2018 with an initial capital of 66.1 billion yuan ($9.12 billion), aims to support SMEs, agricultural ventures, and innovative enterprises. The increased coverage is expected to alleviate financing difficulties faced by tech SMEs, which often struggle with insufficient collateral and stringent lending criteria.

The finance ministry’s statement emphasized that the enhanced support will guide banks to boost financing for tech startups, leverage additional financial resources for technological advancement, and bolster efforts toward high-level technological self-reliance.

This policy adjustment reflects Beijing’s ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and addressing the financial barriers that smaller tech companies encounter. The expanded fund is anticipated to play a crucial role in facilitating the growth of the tech sector and advancing China’s ambitions for technological independence.