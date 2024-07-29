Kumaraswamy hospitalised after nose starts bleeding at press meet

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy was hospitalised here after his nose started bleeding during a press conference on Sunday.

Kumaraswamy, who is the JD(S) second-in-command, was addressing reporters after a meeting with the BJP leaders when he noticed blood coming out of his nose.

The Union Minister, holding steel and heavy industries portfolio, tried to wipe off the blood, but soon it began trickling down his chin and then fell on his white shirt for everyone to see.

The unexpected turn of events baffled everyone present there.

Quickly, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy rushed him to a private hospital.

Later speaking to media, Nikhil said there was nothing to worry as the doctors were attending to him.

According to him, due to the hectic schedule, his father did not take rest, which could be the reason behind the incident.