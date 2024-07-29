Mann Ki Baat: ‘Khadi, handloom sales rising, business crosses Rs 1.5 lakh cr’, says Modi

In his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio broadcast, Modi said many people who would not be using Khadi products earlier now wear them with great pride. “The Khadi Gramodyog’s business has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the first time.

Do you know how much sales of Khadi have gone up, ‘400 per cent’. The rising sales of Khadi and handloom are creating new job opportunities in large numbers,” he said.

“Mostly women are associated with this industry so they are benefiting the most,” he added. “You must be having different types of clothes, and till now if you have not bought khadi clothes then start buying them,” Modi said.