‘Recent murders in TN driven by personal vendettas’

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Law Minister Raghupathi responded to concerns about the state’s crime rate, emphasizing the government’s ongoing efforts to monitor and manage criminal activities.

His comments came in response to statements made by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had criticized the state, claiming it had become a hub for murders.

Raghupathi addressed the media, stating, “Former criminals are continuously monitored, but new criminals are emerging. What can we do about that?” He stressed that Tamil Nadu is not a murder state but rather a state that weeds out antisocial elements. The recent murders, he noted, were driven by personal vendettas, not a breakdown in law and order.

He highlighted Tamil Nadu’s reputation as a leading state in maintaining law and order in India, saying, “No incidents have occurred in Tamil Nadu that would destabilize law and order to such an extent. The state’s excellent law and order situation is precisely why industrialists are flocking to Tamil Nadu.”

Addressing the issue of vendetta killings, Raghupathi questioned, “Is the government responsible for murders that occur out of personal vengeance? However, we are taking numerous measures to prevent these incidents.” He explained that police are actively investigating known rowdies listed under the ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories and rehabilitating juvenile offenders.

The minister acknowledged the challenges posed by the emergence of new criminals despite ongoing surveillance of former offenders. He asserted that the police are working efficiently, resulting in a reduction in crimes. Raghupathi also assured that the government is prepared to provide protection to political leaders who claim to feel threatened and that the administration would take decisive action against honor killings.

In his concluding remarks, Raghupathi reiterated the state’s commitment to maintaining law and order and taking strong measures against any threats to public safety.

Meanwhile, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the government’s resignation, citing its inability to maintain law and order in the state. His comments followed a day marked by three political murders in Tamil Nadu.

Anbumani Ramadoss took to social media platform X to release a statement: “If the DMK government cannot uphold law and order, it should step down.” He emphasized that police should not dismiss their responsibilities by attributing the murders to previous enmities.