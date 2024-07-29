All film-related activities will be stopped from 1 Nov, says TFPC

The Tamil Film Producers Council has resolved to resolved to temporarily halt the commencement of new film projects from August 16 to clear backlog as several films are in various stages of making. Also it was it was unanimously resolved to halt all film-related activities, including shooting, from November 1 to check rising cost of production due to artistes remuneration and other expenses.

A significant joint meeting was held in Chennai, organised under the leadership of the Tamil Film Producers’ Council. The meeting saw the participation of office bearers from the Current Tamil Film Producers’ Association, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, Tamil Nadu Theatre Multiplex Owners Association, and Tamil Nadu Film Distributors’ Association. Several important resolutions were unanimously passed during the meeting.

OTT Release Timeline: It was unanimously decided that films featuring leading stars should be released on OTT platforms only eight weeks after their theatrical release. This resolution aims to support the theatrical business and ensure longer box-office runs for major films.

Commitment to Projects: The meeting addressed the issue of actors and technicians abandoning ongoing projects after receiving advances, causing significant financial losses to producers. It was resolved that any actor, actress, or technician who has received an advance must complete the project for which they have been paid before moving on to new projects. Specifically, producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers’ Council before commencing new projects with actor Dhanush, who has reportedly taken advances from multiple producers.

Temporary Halt on New Film Projects: Due to the congestion of completed films awaiting theatrical release, new guidelines will be established by the Tamil Film Producers’ Council. To address the backlog, it was unanimously resolved to temporarily halt the commencement of new film projects from August 16, 2024.

Submission of Current Projects: Producers are required to formally inform the Tamil Film Producers’ Council about the details of their ongoing projects via official letters. All current projects should be completed by October 30, 2024, as per the resolution.

Regulation of Costs: With the rising costs of actors’ salaries and other production expenses, the council aims to restructure and regulate these expenditures to maintain the financial health of the Tamil film industry. Consequently, it was unanimously resolved to halt all film-related activities, including shooting, from November 1, 2024.

Formation of Joint Action Committee: To effectively address industry-related issues, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising producers, distributors, and theatre owners has been formed. This committee will work towards finding solutions to challenges faced by the Tamil film industry.