Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights

New Delhi: Air India today suspended its flights to and from Israel’s Tel Aviv with immediate effect till August 8 amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

“In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 8 August, 2024. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority,” Air India said in a statement.

Air India had on Thursday evening cancelled a scheduled flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv citing operational reasons.