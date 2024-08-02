MK death anniversary: DMK to.hold silent March 7 Aug

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced plans to hold a peace march in Chennai on August 7 to commemorate the sixth death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party patriarch, ‘Kalaignar’ M Karunanidhi.

The event will be a significant display of respect and remembrance for the influential leader, who left an indelible mark on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

The peace march, organized by the six DMK party districts in Chennai, is set to begin at 7 am. The march will be led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, with DMK general secretary Durai Murugan and party treasurer T R Baalu also expected to participate.

The procession will commence at the newly installed statue of Karunanidhi at the Omandurar government estate and will proceed to his memorial at Marina Beach. This route holds symbolic significance, reflecting the deep connection between Karunanidhi and the city of Chennai.

All DMK ministers, MPs, and senior party leaders have been instructed to attend the rally, demonstrating the party’s unity and collective reverence for Karunanidhi’s legacy. Additionally, members of the general public are invited to join in the march, making it a large-scale event that is expected to draw significant participation.

At the conclusion of the march, party leaders will pay floral tributes to the memorials of both Karunanidhi and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai at Marina Beach.