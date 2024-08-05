Bangladesh protesters storm Hasina’s official residence

Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh on Monday looted and vandalised Sheikh Hasina’s official residence in the capital Dhaka, smashed a statue of her father Mujibur Rahman with hammers and set her party’s offices on fire as they celebrated her departure as Prime Minister.

Hasina, 76, resigned amid mass protests against her government.

The protests, which started last month initially with a demand to end the quota system that reserved 30% of government jobs for the families of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence against Pakistan in 1971, later turned into anti-government demonstrations.

Jubilant crowds took to the streets across the country to celebrate their victory after Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced her resignation.