South Australia appoints Ryan Harris as new head coach

Former Aussie fast bowler Ryan Harris has been appointed as the new head coach of South Australia by replacing Jason Gillespie, according to ESPN cricinfo.

Earlier this year, Jason Gillespie’ left his role as the head coach of South Australia.

After becoming the new head coach of South Australia, Harris said that he was thrilled and honoured to be named the new head coach. The former Aussie cricketer added that he knows the squad and knows what they are capable of. “I’m thrilled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of South Australia where I began my first-class playing journey more than 20 years ago.

Having worked closely with the team last summer and during our current pre-season training, I know what this squad is capable of and can’t wait to get started and build on the positive steps we saw last year,” Harris was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.