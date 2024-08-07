Flintoff opens up on his car accident

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff said that he struggled with “anxiety, nightmares and flashbacks” and cried “every two minutes” after experiencing a life-threatening car crash while filming Top Gear.

In December 2022, Flintoff was hospitalised with some serious injuries he sustained while filming Top Gear, a show on BBC. He was left with some serious face and rib injuries. After the incident, BBC had said that the show was put to rest for the foreseeable future.

Flintoff made this revelation during a BBC documentary, called “Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams On Tour”, in which the 46-year-old takes a group of young people from his hometown of Preston on a cricketing tour to India. Flintoff rarely spoke on his car crash after it happened and made very little public appearances.