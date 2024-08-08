India secures bronze in hockey at Paris Olympics, Defeats Spain 2-1

In a thrilling encounter at the Paris Olympics, the Indian hockey team secured a bronze medal after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Spain. This marks India’s 13th Olympic medal in hockey and their second consecutive bronze, following their success at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The match began with India trailing 0-1, as Spain took the lead in the second quarter through a penalty stroke converted by Marc Miralles. However, Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh turned the tide for his team with a standout performance.

Harmanpreet first leveled the score at 1-1 just before halftime with a powerful drag flick, reviving India’s hopes. He continued his stellar form in the third quarter, slipping a low drag flick into the Spanish goal to give India a decisive 2-1 lead.

Despite Spain’s efforts to equalize, India’s defense held firm, securing the victory and the bronze medal. This win adds another chapter to India’s storied history in Olympic hockey and reaffirms their status as a dominant force in the sport.

Harmanpreet Singh’s leadership and crucial goals were instrumental in India’s triumph, and the team’s performance has been widely celebrated as a significant achievement in their Olympic campaign.