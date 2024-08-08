Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged

Actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala were engaged on Thursday morning.

Chaitanya’s father and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna shared the news on his official X page.

Nagarjuna said he is “overjoyed” to welcome Sobhita to the family.

“We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

“Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love,” he wrote alongside a series of pictures of the engaged couple.