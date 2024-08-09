Neeraj Chopra wins silver, Pak’s Nadeem takes gold



In a dramatic and nail-biting finish at the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra secured India’s first silver medal of the Games in the men’s javelin throw. Despite his best throw of 89.45 meters, achieved in his second attempt, not being enough to defend his gold from Tokyo 2020, it was a significant achievement for India. The gold medal was claimed by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who delivered a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, setting a new Olympic record.

The competition began with high tension as Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem, and Julian Weber all committed fouls on their first attempts. Nadeem, initially hesitant and restarting midway through his run-up, eventually managed to unleash a throw that comfortably surpassed the 90-meter mark, putting significant pressure on his rivals. Neeraj, who had a shaky start with a foul on his first attempt, finally made his mark with a throw of 89.45 meters in his second attempt. However, he faced further challenges with subsequent fouls.

As the event progressed into the fourth round, the competition intensified. Anderson Peters briefly took the lead with a throw of 88.54 meters, leapfrogging Jakub Vadlejch. Neeraj, eager to improve his standing, fouled again, resulting in frustration. Despite a dip in distance, Nadeem managed a throw of 79.40 meters, maintaining his lead. Neeraj held onto second place, with Anderson Peters in third.

In the fifth round, Lassi Etelatalo and Keshorn Walcott failed to improve their positions, while Julian Weber recorded a throw of 87.40 meters. Anderson Peters threw 87.38 meters, securing his third-place position. Neeraj’s final attempts were marked by further fouls, which sealed his silver medal position. Nadeem, who had already secured the gold before the final throw, celebrated with a final throw of 91.79 meters, further solidifying his victory.