33 Ramnad fishermen detained by SL Navy

SP Rayappan, president of the Ramanathapuram District Country Boats Fishermen Welfare Association, condemned the arrests and urged government authorities to take immediate action to secure the release of the detained fishermen and their boats. According to Rayappan, three of the boats had set out to sea from Pamban, while the fourth departed from Thangachimadam. The fishermen were scheduled to return to shore on Friday after completing their multi-day fishing expedition.

The detention of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has been a recurring issue, often straining relations between the two neighboring countries. Fishermen from Tamil Nadu have frequently found themselves caught in disputes over maritime boundaries, leading to arrests and the confiscation of their vessels.

The Ramanathapuram District Country Boats Fishermen Welfare Association is now looking to the Indian government to intervene diplomatically and ensure the safe return of the fishermen and their boats. The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for a lasting solution to the ongoing maritime boundary disputes that continue to affect the livelihoods of fishermen in the region.